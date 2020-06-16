Angola: Development Hub to Concentrate Mining Companies

16 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Diamond Development Pole of the municipality of Saurimo was presented Monday, in Luanda, to national and foreign institutional and business entities, in a ceremony witnessed by the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino de Azevedo.

With the conclusion planned for the end of the year, the Diamond Development Hub is located north of the city of Saurimo, and has as main objective to bring together, in a single space, companies related to the mining economy, focusing on the diamond value chain, offering adequate infrastructure for the development of this activity.

On the occasion, the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino de Azevedo, said that the project not only marks the development of the value chain in the national diamond sector, but also is a necessary investment in business promotion outside the capital of the country.

"In this venture, several types of jobs will be created for Angolans, from diamond cutting to commercial services," he said.

For SODIAM's CEO, Eugénio Bravo da Rosa, the achievement of the Diamond Development Pole means greater professionalism and expansion of the diamond industry in Angola and a very relevant step for the company in the execution of the sector policies.

The pole, whose characteristics are similar to those of a Special Economic Zone, creates a set of investment opportunities, taking into account a commercial area, consisting of shops, restaurants, banks, tax offices, offices, convention centers and training units.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

