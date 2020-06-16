Somalia: Disarmed Militants in Galmudug Set to Undergo Training

16 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Galmudug regional state security Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has put together the disarmed militias in the training camp of Dhaan Karroni the outskirts of Galinsoor.

Galmudug regional state minister for security Ahmed Moalim Fiqi was accompanied by other officials and said the militias surrendered from Adado town and Galinsoor.

Minister Fiqi also said other militias surrendered with vehicles in Galgaduud and are expected to arrive the coming days.

Ahmed Abdi Kariye the president of Galmudug state of Somali will be opening the training.

Galmudug started an operation to disarm clan militias after increasing clashes between clan militias resulted in more than 50 people to death and many others injured with in the past several months.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.