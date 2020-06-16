Angola: COVID-19 - Governors Recommend Classes Postponement

16 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The governors of the country's 18 provinces considered this Monday the adjournment of the resumption of primary school classes, scheduled for 27 July.

According to the governors, who participated in a video conference, the conditions for the return of children to school on the indicative date are not met.

The school activity was suspended at the end of March due to the threat of proliferation of the new coronavirus, which has already infected 140 patients in Angola and killed six.

The resumption of classes was, however, depending on the epidemiological situation in the country.

To this end, the government imposed an obligation on educational institutions to ensure conditions for physical distancing, at the entrance and inside the school building, hygiene, among other measures to prevent the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, who chaired the video-conference, suggestions will be taken to the members of the Multi-sectoral Commission for the Prevention and Fight against Covid-19.

She said that they will be analyzed and the conclusions sent to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, for the final decision.

According to Carolina Cerqueira, there is unanimity regarding the postponement of classes in primary and lower secondary education, since it includes children who may have difficulties in observing biosecurity measures.

Another factor hindering the resumption of classes in this subsystem is the lack of water, precarious infrastructure and lack of vigilantes in schools.

For subsequent levels (2nd cycle of secondary and university education), she added, the timetable will be respected, and Luanda province, as the epicenter of the disease and as it has the largest number of schools and pupils, will deserve specialized treatment due to its complexity.

Therefore, meetings will be held between the MED and the Luanda Provincial Government (GPL) to better address the concerns and aspirations of families.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

