Angola: Doctors' Trade Union Suggests Investing in Primary Health Care

Luanda — The National Trade Union of Doctors of Angola (SINMEA) on Monday in Luanda pointed out the need for health authorities to improve and increase primary health services, especially in communities.

According to the president of the organization, Adriano Manuel, who spoke at a press conference on the situation of doctors and the holding of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) public tender, the state has invested a lot in the curative system, when it should prioritize primary services that are preventive.

Primary care, said the president of the doctors' union, through the creation of more care units in the communities, contributes to the fight against foreseeable pathologies in the communities.

"We have to put doctors, health agents and nurses on the outskirts to decrease the mortality rate," he said.

According to him, most of the pathologies that occur in hospitals are preventable, so there is a need for an efficient primary health system.

He added that with these health units the high burden on hemodialysis centers will be reduced because at the primary health level the potential elements that lead to kidney failure will be identified.

He said that the three main causes of kidney failure in minors in Angola are malaria and urinary tract infections and in adults it is hypertension and diabetes.