Angola: Doctors' Trade Union Suggests Investing in Primary Health Care

16 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Trade Union of Doctors of Angola (SINMEA) on Monday in Luanda pointed out the need for health authorities to improve and increase primary health services, especially in communities.

According to the president of the organization, Adriano Manuel, who spoke at a press conference on the situation of doctors and the holding of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) public tender, the state has invested a lot in the curative system, when it should prioritize primary services that are preventive.

Primary care, said the president of the doctors' union, through the creation of more care units in the communities, contributes to the fight against foreseeable pathologies in the communities.

"We have to put doctors, health agents and nurses on the outskirts to decrease the mortality rate," he said.

According to him, most of the pathologies that occur in hospitals are preventable, so there is a need for an efficient primary health system.

He added that with these health units the high burden on hemodialysis centers will be reduced because at the primary health level the potential elements that lead to kidney failure will be identified.

He said that the three main causes of kidney failure in minors in Angola are malaria and urinary tract infections and in adults it is hypertension and diabetes.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bringing Charles Taylor to Trial - A Recounting by the Prosecutor
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.