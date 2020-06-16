Angola: Police Seize Over 100 Diamond Stones in Lunda Norte

Dundo — At least one hundred and thirty-one diamond stones were seized at weekend in the municipalities of Chitato, Capenda Camulemba and Cuango, Lunda Norte province.

The seizure occurred during a joint operation of the Border Guard Police (PGF) and the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in the diamond mining areas along the borders.

According to a note from the National Police to which Angop had access Monday, 71 stones were seized in the municipality of Chitato, 59 in Capenda Camulemba and one in Cuango.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of 30 immigrants, who were immediately repatriated.

In the note, the police praise the collaboration of the population in this fight, calling for such an attitude to continue, with a view to keeping the borders inviolable and preventing the illegal exploitation of diamonds.

Lunda Norte province borders, through the municipalities of Cuilo, Cuango and Caungula, with the province of Kwango, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Official figures indicate that the Border Guard Police thwart more than 50 attempted border violations on a daily basis.