Tanzania: President Magufuli Orders Secondary and Primary Schools to Re-Open On June 29

16 June 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma — President John Magufuli has ordered schools at all levels to to re-open on June 29 after they were closed for almost three months since March.

The decision makes Tanzania the first East African country to open all schools and social gatherings that were closed due to the outbreak of the novel corona virus.

The president made the announcement while addressing parliament in Dodoma today June 15, saying that there was no need to keep schools closed because the infection has dropped drastically.

Earlier this month on June 1 Universities, Colleges and Form Six students resumed their studies.

He, however, encouraged the general public to observe hygiene as instructed by the health authorities while conducting their activities.

The president's speech marks the end of the 11th parliament which is set to be dissolved after completing its term ahead of the General Elections in October.

Read the original article on Citizen.

