South Africa: Government Provides Water in Response to COVID-19

16 June 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Since the establishment of the National Command Centre at Rand Water, an agency of the Department of Water and Sanitation, almost 19 000 water storage tanks and 1299 water delivery tankers have been delivered.

This is according to the progress reports on water provision across the country and in schools as well as human settlements interventions as a response to COVID-19.

"This translates to almost 90% delivery since the project started over the past few weeks," the Ministry of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation said on Monday.

The Ministry has also been given the task of ensuring that 2 634 schools have access to water by the end of the month.

As of last week, more than1500 tanks have been delivered to the affected provinces with over 600 water tanks already installed.

"While we have made some strides over the past few weeks, there is still much more that needs to be done. The Departments of Water and Sanitation and Basic Education as well as Rand Water which is the implementing agent are fully committed to putting all measures in place to ensure safety of all learners is not compromised," pthe Minister said.

The Minister noted challenges of the tanks which have not been filled regularly.

"We are in discussion with our local municipalities to ensure these incidents are attended to," she said.

Minister Sisulu has acknowledged that some challenges in schools include terrain and topography which result in tankers taking long to fill up the tanks.

The distance between the schools, especially in rural areas, also results in tankers taking too much time to move from one school to the other.

On Sunday the Minister visited Alijah Barayi Integrated Residential Development Programme (IRDP) where the allocation of houses to deserving and qualifying beneficiaries has started.

This will benefit mainly people from Khutsong and Kokosi informal settlements.

The Minister Sisulu, together with MECs have decided that completed houses must be allocated to qualifying beneficiaries, as part of easing congestion in informal settlements.

"There are other projects across the country which are being implemented in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. These include the construction of 1000 structures in Mamelodi hostels and another 1000 in Duncan Village, amongst others," the Ministry said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.