Kenya: Nairobi Commuter Train Services Resume After Review of Curfew Hours

16 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By James Kariuki

Kenya Railways has resumed all commuter train services from Nairobi to Ruiru, Kikuyu, Embakasi and Syokimau following a review of the national curfew hours.

Managing Director Philip Mainga said the services will run between 6am and 7am and 5.30pm and 7pm, adding that Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19 will be adhered to.

"We are now offering full service running on the normal schedule. We will still enforce the Covid-19 guidelines to ensure transportation of commuters is a safe undertaking," he said.

HAND WASHING

Mr Mainga said commuters must wash their hands with soap at installed water points while sanitising booths have been installed for use within the stations.

The Nairobi-Mombasa modern passenger train services remain inactive following cessation movement orders in and out of Nairobi to stem the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Mr Mainga said the Madaraka Express passenger service and its related link train service from Nairobi central station will resume once the cessation order is lifted.

NAIROBI-NANYUKI TRAIN

The MD said work on the planned Nairobi-Nanyuki passenger train service is going on well and will be commissioned soon.

All train schedules have also been posted on Kenya Railways social media pages as well as on its website.

The Kikuyu-Nairobi train leaves at 6am arriving at 7.35am while the Ruiru train leaves at 6.10am to arrive in Nairobi at 7.45am.

The Syokimau-Nairobi 6.30am train arrives at 7.15am while the Embakasi-Nairobi one leaves at 7.05am to arrive in Nairobi at 7.55am.

The Nairobi-Kahawa train starts off at 8am to arrive in Nairobi at 8.50am.

Evening trains start off at 5.30pm to Syokimau, Embakasi (6.05pm), Kikuyu (5.35pm) and Ruiru (5.40pm).

