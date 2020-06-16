Namibia: Junior Cricket Revived By APs Academy

Junior cricket in Namibia has been reinvigorated over the past few weeks due to the efforts of the APS Cricket Academy.

Despite Stage 3 of the lockdown, junior cricket has been given the go-ahead by the Namibia Sport Commission to stage active games and the APS Academy has stepped in to organise junior tournaments at the Windhoek High School field over the past two weeks.

"We received the blessing of the sport commission and we make sure that we stay within the regulations of the lockdown," the CEO of the APS Namibia, Robert de Villiers said.

"We started organising matches at the WHS field to keep the youngsters busy and we make sure that they adhere to the regulations of the lockdown, like maintaining social distancing and sanitising at our games. The players can't take drinks onto the field anymore, they must have their own drinks bottles, and they are also not allowed to spit on the ball in terms of the new ICC regulations," he added.

For the past two weeks friendly matches have been organised for players of various age groups, mainly from Windhoek, although players from Gobabis and Swakopmund have also attended. According to De Villiers, a player from Swakopmund got a special permit to travel to Windhoek.

The matches will continue this weekend with an u13 match taking place at 13h30 on Friday; an u10 match at 08h00 on Saturday, and an u16 match at 10h30 on Saturday.

The APS Cricket Academy which caters for children from about six to 15 years was established three years ago to assist Cricket Namibia with the development of talented youngsters, according to De Villiers.

"We saw there was a big need for the development of young players so we started the academy three years ago with Fortune Matawu as the head coach. Since then he has joined the National High Performance Academy, but now we have a Level 3 coach Riaan Minnie and a Level 1 coach Malan Kruger running the programme. We see it as our social responsibility to reinvest in the sport and to help develop our next generation of cricketers," he said.

De Villiers said the academy provides specialised coaching and more playing opportunities to the children.

Öur young players need to get more exposure to the technical aspects of the game and to get more game time in the different formats. Due to the limited school cricketing season here, young players only get about three or four opportunities to play during the third term, so now they have an opportunity to train and play throughout the year," he said.

"When they go on tours to South Africa, most of the kids don't have a clue about what's going on in the 50-over game or how to approach the different formats of the game. Namibia traditionally does very well in T20 games, but we struggle in the longer formats of the game, so our aim is to develop their skills in all formats of the game," he added.

There were several fine performances in an u16 match played last weekend.

An APS A side scored 215 runs off 35 overs with JW Visagie scoring 64, Jack Parker 31, Dian Jacobs 29 and Wicus van Wyk 25 not out, while Romanus Johannes took two wickets for 31 runs for the APS B team.

The B team replied with 242 runs with Lu-Hendro de Waal scoring a great century. He hit the bowlers to all corners of the field and was eventually out for 117 off only 76 balls, which included three fours and 12 sixes. Michael Feely added 31 and Dandre du Plessis 25, while Dylan Leicher took three wickets for 12 runs for the A team.