Namibia: Housing Enterprise to Commence With Construction of 335 Houses in July

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) last week launched a new housing development project across the country, which is set to construct 335 houses at an estimated value of N$124 million.

The project is part of the enterprise's on-going efforts to empower locals through the provision of affordable and quality housing whilst continuing to fulfil their mandate.

NHE said in a statement, the houses will be constructed through their Public Private Partnership (PPP) construction model known Request for Funding Proposal (RFP), which helps NHE to partners with private investors on a turn key basis.

According to NHE, this model requires NHE to partner with private financiers who construct houses using their own capital and are only paid after the sale of the constructed houses.

"The current PPP projects will commence in July and we will deliver a total of 335 houses in seven towns which are Outapi with 82 houses, Omuthiya with 50 houses, Keetmanshoop with 77 houses Karibib and Omaruru with 76 houses, Ongwediva with 10 houses and Okakarara with 40 houses," they added.

Meanwhile, under this arrangement NHE has availed land for construction and the final products will be sold to customers on their waiting list.

"We commit to forging ahead in ensuring the provision of housing across the country for the Namibian nation and that it remains a top priority," they concluded.