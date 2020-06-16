Namibia: Housing Enterprise to Commence With Construction of 335 Houses in July

16 June 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) last week launched a new housing development project across the country, which is set to construct 335 houses at an estimated value of N$124 million.

The project is part of the enterprise's on-going efforts to empower locals through the provision of affordable and quality housing whilst continuing to fulfil their mandate.

NHE said in a statement, the houses will be constructed through their Public Private Partnership (PPP) construction model known Request for Funding Proposal (RFP), which helps NHE to partners with private investors on a turn key basis.

According to NHE, this model requires NHE to partner with private financiers who construct houses using their own capital and are only paid after the sale of the constructed houses.

"The current PPP projects will commence in July and we will deliver a total of 335 houses in seven towns which are Outapi with 82 houses, Omuthiya with 50 houses, Keetmanshoop with 77 houses Karibib and Omaruru with 76 houses, Ongwediva with 10 houses and Okakarara with 40 houses," they added.

Meanwhile, under this arrangement NHE has availed land for construction and the final products will be sold to customers on their waiting list.

"We commit to forging ahead in ensuring the provision of housing across the country for the Namibian nation and that it remains a top priority," they concluded.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.