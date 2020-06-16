Malawi: Tonse Alliance to Trim Presidential Powers - Chilima

16 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Madalitso Phiri

With a continued outcry of concentration of power in the Presidency, Vice President Saulos Chilima, who is also a running mate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera - torchbearer of Tonse Alliance - has once again pledged that the alliance will trim presidential powers should they get into government in the forthcoming polls.

Chilima: Tonse government will reduce concentration of power in the Presidency.

According to Chilima, the revised laws once the Tonse alliance is voted into power on 23rd June, 2020 will enable people to remove the President in power if the Head of State is failing to deliver through constituency representatives in Parliament.

"The President is not your boss, he is your servant. Do not call the president as boss. You are the ones who put him or her in power.

"It is for this reason that now you see the President growing wings threatening his own people. Vote wisely, we will review this," Chilima promised this during a rally in Chitipa on Monday, 15th June, 2020.

The need for Constitutional review of the presidential powers first surfaced in Chilima's manifesto during the 2019 tripartite elections. It is also ipart of the manifesto of the MCP .

Promises, in part, the MCP manifesto: "Reduce presidential powers in public appointments to ensure that the bureaucracy is served by the best and brightest minds. Reduce the size of the presidential convoy to less than 10 vehicles but without compromising the security of the Head of State".

In his remarks Kamuzu Chibambo of PETRA urged people in Chitipa to rally behind Tonse Alliance if they are to see change.

"It's high time we had marvelous infrastructure development in Chitipa, we shouldn't still be talking of the Karonga-Chitipa road by today. There has been nothing tangible within these years since the road was constructed by late Mutharika. We need something new," Chibambo said.

During the rally, former Deputy Director of Youth (DOY) for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the north, Philemon Mtambo was unveiled to Tonse Alliance followers and he promised to work with the alliance.

