Malawi: Utm Claims Assassination Plot Targeting Chilima - Ex-Military Officer Trailing Malawi VP

The UTM Party has stepped up its own security after being alerted to a death threat in desperate attempt to create violence and a state of emergency, targeted at the country's estranged vice-president Saulos Chilima, the party's leader.

Mkakas vehicles spotted in Karonga

Chilima on campaign trail in Karonga

The regime is alleged to have approached an assassin to hit Chilima who is now running mate on the grand opposition Tonse alliance.

The party said it is not taking the threats lightly about the covert plans come from reliable sources within the regime.

UTM suspects former Major = Rodrick Mkaka, who now works for Egenco as Security Officer, is part of the plot as he has been trailing Chilima for the past two weeks.

Chilima's security team took pictures of Mkaka's vehicle at Karonga on Tuesday morning after it was also spotted in Chitipa where the vice president is on a campaign trail.

"He was spotted in Phalombe when Chilima was in Phalombe the day Chilima's vehicle was stoned. He was in Machinga the day Chilima's vehicle was stoned, he was in Ntcheu last week when Chilima was there. He is now here in Karonga. Protect the principal," reads a message passed on to Chilima's team from a a sources within government.

Meanwhile, Chilima's private security currently in Karonga with him, has tightened security around him.

The assassination plot also comes hot on the heels of reports that the DPP also wants to kill presidential candidate Peter Kuwani of Mbakumbaku so that the polls are postponed as per Malawi laws.

The DPP government is seemingly not willing to go to the fresh polls especially with two credible opinion polls giving the opposition alliance an 18 lead edge.

