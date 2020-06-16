Malawi: Hrdc Endorses Malawi Lawyers March for Justice

16 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chancy Namadzunda

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has endorsed demonstrations by lawyers in the country to take place Wednesday to defend the country 's judicial independence following government's decision to force Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda to go on leave pending retirement.

Trapence: Demo is open for all

In a statement signed by HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence and regional leaderships, the coalition said citizens should come out in their large number to join lawyers in the march.

"Our judiciary is the defender of constitutionalism and the rule of law. Any assault on our judiciary is an assault on the democracy that citizens gallantly fought for. Stifling security of tenure of office of judges is, therefore, not only unreasonable and animal-like but also a threat to constitutionalism and democracy.

"The executive branch of government may play political games with Parliament but we must not allow that to happen with the judiciary," reads the statement in part.

According to the lawyers' letter of notice about the impending protests to Blantyre, Mzuzu, Zomba and Lilongwe chief executive officers, dated June 15 2020, which has been signed by John-Gift Mwakhwawa, Ngeyi Ruth Kanyongolo, Mike Munthali, Alexious Kamangila and Khwima Mchiz the protests in Zomba will start from the district commissioner's office to the High Court while in Mzuzu, they will begin from Shoprite to the High Court.

In Lilongwe, they will parade from Mbowe Filling Station down Kamuzu Procession Road through Lilongwe Hotel to the High Court and in Blantyre, they will march from Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital to the Principal Registry.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

