Namibian Catches Vogue's Eye

This past week social media saw an onslaught of creatives participating in the #VogueChallenge.

To be part of the action, all you had to do was slap Vogue's signature logo onto one of your own photos and make it look like your very own magazine cover.

Many Namibians chose to join in on the challenge: from models, make-up artists and photographers to even the average Joes, like your neighbour or your favourite coffee shop barista.

Everyone was a star with their own Vogue magazine cover, but the local entry that made a big splash was model and creative director Muhudi Simana, who was photographed by local creative powerhouse and newspaper editor Merja Iileka, famed for her high-concept shoots.

The images (one of Simana in yellow captured among foliage, the other of her in a beige ensemble and cowboy hat, sprawled in a field) were noticed by Vogue themselves and featured on their official website and social media as part of an article on the challenge's impact across the world.

Having woken up to the surprise of seeing her face on such a high-profile website, Simana says she felt as though she could release some of her pent-up tension, because it confirmed to her she is destined for greatness.

"I haven't really been able to process it properly, if that's even a thing at all, but it's kinda cool man, it feels good."

The challenge was started in response to editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's claims that "Vogue hasn't found enough ways to elevate and give space to black creators" - despite her being at the helm for over 30 years.

So people of colour from around the world chose to take up the challenge and prove to the multinational brand there is room for creatives of colour, and that without being inclusive, the magazine is missing out on tons of dope content.

"As African creatives, we're definitely slept on. I saw so many pictures from the challenge, and the ones they chose for the spread weren't even the best," Simana says, stressing that creatives of colour should not wait for validation from the likes of Vogue.

"I want us to recognise one another from within. If anything I'm now more curious to know what and who else is out there in Africa. I'm hungry for more African content and I don't want to wait for brands like Vogue to quench that."

She believes her attention to detail sets her apart.

"I'm very critical of myself and the smallest details, and that forces me to produce a certain standard of work."

Despite being a director, make-up artist and photographer herself, Simana played a model in the shoot and says she is grateful to have put her trust in the team, which included styling by Jeffrey Hiuii and make-up by Renate Shikongo.