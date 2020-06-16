Namibia: Victim-Blaming Discourages Rape Reports

Local organisations that work to fight sexual violence and abuses around the country have emphatically condemned some of the public reactions to the reports of rape last weekend.

Veronica Theron, a gender and child protection specialist at the Office of the First Lady, says victim-blaming as seen in social comments on these news reports, remains rampant because of the rape culture that exists in the country. "Rape culture is simply an environment where rape is normalised and people use any kind of excuse to minimise this dehumanising, violent act," she says.

Theron responded to questions posed by The Namibian about reactions to news reports of four rape incidents a week ago.

In one of the incidents, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men at Otjomuise.

A police report detailed that the victim and a friend were invited over for some drinks and after some time the victim allegedly passed out.

"When she came to, she realised five suspects were taking turns to rape her," the report said.

Some social media commentators proceeded to suggest alcohol was the cause of the rape, and that the victim enjoyed it.

"Not buying this. It was just a gang bang! She knew what she was doing and later realised the boys gonna take shit from her [sic] and she changed her story," one comment read.

Another comment said: "Too bad to be true . . . but at her age she got what she deserved for violating WHO regulations against Covid-19."

Theron says underlying societal perspectives and gender norms maintain the victim-blaming mindset, like the objectification of women's bodies for sexual pleasure and reproduction only, misogyny and patriarchy.

"The rape culture in Namibia is most likely further exacerbated by the patriarchal structure of our society, which stems from harmful cultures and religions that predominantly regard women as inferior to men.

"Most men in Namibia are therefore socialised with that sense of power over women and feel they can do anything they wish to them. [For these reasons] it is easy to victim-blame by saying 'she asked for it' in Namibia," she says.

Theron says victim-blaming creates a vicious cycle which keeps the traumatic legacy of rape culture alive.

"People who identify with the survivors whose stories they read on social media, or know through community networks, sit with the questions 'am I next?', 'who is next?', 'will they believe me?', 'will they shame me too?' for the rest of their lives.

"This is a problematic state of post-traumatic stress for a societal collective to be in, as it leads to other social challenges," she says.

Elsarien Katiti, director at Sister Namibia, echoes these sentiments saying victim-blaming remains an issue because gender issues, which includes victim-blaming, have not been well integrated into our education systems.

She says even those who claim not to condone violence will find ways to justify these crimes against women when they happen.

Katiti says women are taught to be responsible for the things that happen to them.

"If she dresses a certain way, it's wrong. We always put the blame on them [women]. How they act, how they speak. It's always controlled, but it's controlled to protect men," she says.

Katiti says this creates a system of silencing as it discourages other victims from coming forward for fear of such ridicule.

She says victims are forced to keep quiet, because they see how other people are victimised and are scared to speak out. Katiti says it is unfortunate that there are no laws prosecuting victim-blaming.

"We have not gone into thinking that far yet as a society. It is harassment, but nobody cares, right!" she says.

The Power Pad Girls (PPG), a non-governmental charity which raises funds to provide girls from underprivileged communities with reusable pads, says enough is enough, and they encourage Namibians to actively tackle the issue.

Speaking to The Namibian, PPG founder Hildegard Titus says the core problem is that the country has a consent problem.

"It's really important to have discussions around sexual consent. Namibia, as a conservative country, doesn't talk about it enough."

Titus says as sexual and reproductive health warriors, the organisation's stance is that victims are never to blame.

She says by blaming victims, society breeds a culture of silence.