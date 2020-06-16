Namibia: Man Allegedly Kicks Mother to Death

A TWENTY-YEAR-OLD man was arrested after he allegedly kicked his mother to death at Gcigo village in the Kavango West region over the weekend.

Police officers identified the victim as Nipembe Behette (57), who was kicked several times all over her body.

The suspect appeared at the Rundu Magistrate's Court yesterday.

ROBBERIES

At Farm Abrevelde at Otjiwarongo, five male suspects allegedly cut a hole in the fence at the back of the farmhouse on Saturday and held the occupants of the house, a 76-year-old male and a 52-year-old female, at gunpoint before assaulting and tying them up.

The suspects stole N$115 000 and 20 000 euros, cellphones, four hunting rifles and a revolver. The rifles were recovered by the police in nearby bushes. No arrests have been made yet.

Meanwhile, a taxi driver was robbed of a cellphone and N$350 at gunpoint in Katutura at around 22h00 on Saturday.

According to the Namibian Police's weekly crime report, the robbery suspect waved the taxi down and drew a gun as soon as the taxi stopped, before robbing the driver and fleeing.

The suspect fled with a female accomplice, who was hiding in nearby bushes.

The police have not made any arrests or recoveries yet.

In another incident, six male suspects wearing masks and carrying knives and a pistol broke into a house in Katutura on Saturday where they stole a television set, two cellphones, a safe, a jacket and one speaker.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The suspects broke the door to the house to gain entry and held the victims at gunpoint. They drove a grey Nissan Note with a suspected fake number plate.

The police have identified suspects, who are yet to be arrested.

TODDLER HANGS FROM WINDOW

At Keetmanshoop, police officers are investigating an incident in which a toddler (3) was discovered hanging from a window.

It is alleged that Shawn Zachery Vries' mother left him and another toddler unattended on Sunday, and, upon returning home, found Vries hanging from the window with the hood of his jacket stuck on the window pane, while bleeding from his nose.

The toddler died upon arrival at the Keetmanshoop Hospital.

At Swakopmund, a 36-year-old car guard jumped out of a moving vehicle in an alleged attempted abduction by an unknown man driving a white Toyota Hilux with presumably a fake registration number plate on Friday.

It is alleged the guard was approached by the suspect, asking him to direct him to the nearest FNB ATM.

The victim allegedly got into the vehicle and drove off with the suspect to a Shoprite store where the suspect withdrew money.

"When they got back into the vehicle, the suspect drove towards Walvis Bay at high speed, after which the victim jumped out of the vehicle," the crime report stated.

The victim was taken to Swakopmund State Hospital by a truck driver who was driving behind the Toyota Hilux. No arrests have been made thus far.