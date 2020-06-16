Namibia: //Kharas Man Convicted of Murdering Girlfriend

A KARASBURG resident who admitted he assaulted his girlfriend, but denied he intended to kill her, was found guilty of murder on Friday.

In a judgement delivered in the Windhoek High Court, acting judge Eileen Rakow convicted Rynardt Roelf (36) on a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, in connection with an assault that claimed the life of Roelf's girlfriend, Kathrina Aloysia Alexander (20), at Karasburg in January 2018.

The judge said Roelf was found guilty of murder committed without a direct intention to kill. Roelf denied guilt during his trial, but acknowledged he slapped Alexander more than once during a fight between the two of them. He claimed he slapped her after she had slapped him first.

The state alleged Roelf murdered Alexander by assaulting her on 22 January 2018, inflicting head injuries which claimed her life the next day.

The court heard during Roelf's trial that a medical doctor who did an autopsy on Alexander's body concluded she had died as a result of a head injury. The doctor also found she had been strangled and this resulted in the fracture of a bone in her neck.

Acting judge Rakow noted on Friday that according to the evidence before her there was a history of fights between Roelf and Alexander during their relationship. The fight on the day of the fatal assault on Alexander happened after Roelf discovered about N$350 he had left in the room where they lived was missing. He suspected that Alexander had taken the money and used it to buy wine.

After Roelf had locked the door of their room, she was heard crying out for help, acting judge Rakow recounted. She also noted that during the fight between Roelf and Alexander, he grabbed her by the neck with such force that a bone in her neck was fractured.

Roelf was out on bail until the delivery of the verdict on Friday, when his bail was cancelled. He is due to return to court on 26 June for a pre-sentence hearing.

Defence lawyer Quinton Haoseb is representing Roelf.

State advocate Tangeni Iitula is prosecuting.