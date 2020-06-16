South Africa: Youth Day 2020 - Commemorating Those Who Stood Up Before in the Midst of Another Uprising

15 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

#BlackLivesMatter reminds us of the power and unwithering spirit of the youth witnessed during the 1976 youth uprisings.

I come from a community where wearing a school uniform on June 16 was the most notable form of celebrating the youth of 1976. This would be followed by the consumption of alcohol which for many years people have debated is not how the lives lost during the youth uprising should be commemorated.

This year we celebrate 16 June against the backdrop of another uprising involving young people. The #BlackLivesMatter movement, which was triggered by the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd at the hands of a white policeman in Minneapolis, US.

Since Floyd's death, there has been a significant number of protests and marches all over the world calling for an end to racism, and all other forms of systemic oppression particularly directed towards the black body.

The 1976 youth uprisings were the result of the institution of Afrikaans as the language of instruction at schools.

In 2020 for the first time in a while, 16 June is not just another mere holiday. Today I am reminded of how many of the struggles fought during the apartheid era, including...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

