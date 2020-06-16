Namibia: Rössing, Workers Agree On Better Salaries

CHINA National Nuclear Corporation's (CNNC) Rössing Uranium mine at Arandis, and the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) last Friday agreed on a salary increase for workers.

Rössing's communications manager Daylight Ekandjo says the effective date is 1 March 2020 and the increase applies to all employees in the bargaining unit - from Grade 1 to 11 and Band L.

According to a statement issued by the mine over the weekend, employees in the Grade 1 to 11 (Patterson A1 to C3) will get a 5% increase in their basic salaries.

In addition, the monthly company pension contribution will be increased from 12,5% to 16%, while the monthly employee pension contribution will be increased from 6% to 8%. Employees in Band L (Patterson C4) will get an increase of 4%.

The positive conclusion of wage negotiations comes about three months after the MUN accused the mine of breaking its promises of better employment conditions for the mine's nearly 1 000 workers since CNNC bought Rio Tinto's 69% majority share for about N$1,5 billion.

In March, The Namibian reported that the MUN claimed since the official wage negotiations began last November, the company and its management have been trying to derail it and are not interested in improving workers' conditions.

According to Hamutenya, the prospect of an increase was "severely threatened" at the time.

Rössing then said the acquisition of the majority shareholding in the mine averted the company's imminent closure, but instead provided employment security to its workforce beyond January 2020, with a current life-of-mine to 2026, and further extension opportunities actively investigated.

The company said the offer proposed by the company was more than double the annual year-on-year inflation rate, which is deemed to be "more than fair" in the current economic climate.