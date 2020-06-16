Namibia: Swakop Teenager Dies Horrendous Death

16 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

A teenager died a horrendous death on Sunday afternoon in Swakopmund after he was bumped and dragged by a tow-in vehicle at the coastal town. The teenager, Laurens Alberts Bester, aged 15, died on the spot.

Regional crime investigations coordinator of the Namibian Police in the Erongo region Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu yesterday said Bester, who lived at a house along Maple Street Ocean View, on Sunday told his parents he was going to play with friends at Nonidas. A friends' father drove them to Nonidas to go and play.

"Bester was apparently brought back by the friend's father, who drove along one of the bac roads and he dropped him off close to Ocean View Shell Service Station to cross the road to Ocean View," Iikuyu explained.

A town-in vehicle with a private registration number that was driving along the C34-Road from Swakopmund towards Henties Bay then bumped the deceased and dragged him along the road surface.

"Bester was declared dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel and his body was transported to the Walvis Bay Police mortuary for a post-mortem examination," Iikuyu said yesterday.

He added that a case of culpable homicide, as well as reckless and negligent driving, has been opened against the driver.

- edeklerk@nepc.com.na

