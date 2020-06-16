South Africa: U.S. Warns Nation Against Espionage and Hacking Risks of Installing Huawei 5G Technology

15 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Senior American official says China is using Huawei to export its 'surveillance state'.

The US government has warned South Africa that it is risking the security of its most sensitive information and data by using the 5G telecoms infrastructure of the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

The warning comes as the Donald Trump administration intensifies its efforts to shut Huawei and the other Chinese 5G company ZTE out of international networks.

Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach claimed recently that "the tide is turning" in this global effort against Huawei.

But South Africa seems unlikely to be persuaded as Huawei is growing increasingly integrated into all its main cellphone and data service providers.

Krach repeated America's warning that Huawei could not be trusted, because, like all Chinese companies, it was bound by law to hand over any information demanded by the Chinese government.

Krach, whose mandate includes ensuring global economic security, outlined in a phone briefing to international journalists how the US government was accelerating its efforts to protect 5G security (in other words, to cut out Huawei).

This included three recent initiatives.

First, the US had secured a $12-billion investment...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.