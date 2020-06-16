South Africa: U.S. Warns Nation Against Espionage and Hacking Risks of Installing Huawei 5G Technology

analysis

Senior American official says China is using Huawei to export its 'surveillance state'.

The US government has warned South Africa that it is risking the security of its most sensitive information and data by using the 5G telecoms infrastructure of the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

The warning comes as the Donald Trump administration intensifies its efforts to shut Huawei and the other Chinese 5G company ZTE out of international networks.

Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach claimed recently that "the tide is turning" in this global effort against Huawei.

But South Africa seems unlikely to be persuaded as Huawei is growing increasingly integrated into all its main cellphone and data service providers.

Krach repeated America's warning that Huawei could not be trusted, because, like all Chinese companies, it was bound by law to hand over any information demanded by the Chinese government.

Krach, whose mandate includes ensuring global economic security, outlined in a phone briefing to international journalists how the US government was accelerating its efforts to protect 5G security (in other words, to cut out Huawei).

This included three recent initiatives.

First, the US had secured a $12-billion investment...