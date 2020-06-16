South Africa: How Does COVID-19 Damage the Brain?

analysis

A significant proportion of Covid-19 patients who survive ICU can be expected to sustain lasting damage to the brain. They may have memory problems and think in less efficient ways. Many will experience mood changes, even character changes. They will probably not be able to return to work at full capacity. If you did not take coronavirus seriously before, perhaps you will now.

Although lung infections do not immediately warrant concerns about the brain, the sheer number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised for acute respiratory distress syndrome should raise alarm for anyone concerned about the long-term outcomes for the higher mental functioning of survivors. The link between acute respiratory distress syndrome and cognitive impairment has a persuasive empirical basis. This risk is known to be amplified for individuals coming from low socio-economic backgrounds with pre-existing health conditions, which characterises a large proportion of the South African population.

