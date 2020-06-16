East Africa: Diplomatic Golf Sees New Dawn in East Africa

DIPLOMATIC Golf Competition has earned a massive boost after the outgoing World Food Program (WFP), Representative to Tanzania Michael Dunford promised to be its ambassador his new station in Kenya.

Dunford made a promise to the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Damas Ndumbaro during his special farewell golf fiddle at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club over the weekend.

The nine-hole event which was organised by the Diplomatic Golf Committee was staged at the DGC in the City as an event to bid a farewell to Dunford who has been among the biggest envoys of the Diplomatic in his four-year stay in the country as a WFP representative.

The farewell golf event also collided with Minister Ndumbaro's birthday, and the Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation deputy minister had to award Dunford beautiful photo of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Dunford said: "I could not expect this much, I am very grateful for the government and Ndumbaro, he has been a very good friend. I thank him for a wonderful gift of Mount Kilimanjaro, I aim going to remember Tanzania in Nairobi when I look at this picture.

"I promise to do anything possible to come to Arusha for this year's Diplomatic Golf Championship as I earlier planned and I also promise to be a good ambassador of the event and I will use the opportunity to lure other golfers to join the event," he added.

The second edition of the Diplomatic Golf that was previously scheduled for a tee off on May 30th this year at Kili Golf Club of Arusha, has been postponed to November 7th due to Covid-19 threat.

The event is open for Diplomats, Chief Executives Officers (CEO's) and other men's and ladies golfers. Ndumbaro, who is a Diplomatic Golf brainchild, stressed among others, the event aims at boosting tourism sector in the region.

"The ministry sees it is wise to gift Dunford a beautiful photo of Mount Kilimanjaro because it is part of the tourist attractions and it is based in Tanzania.

"We have organised this event to bid farewell to Dunford who has been a very good friend, we wish him all the best and we welcome him again."

The nine-holes stable-ford event saw Rishard Karimjee taking the overall winner's prize after posting 17 stable ford points while the ladies division's top prize went to Marianne Mugo who carded 18 points.

Mugo thanked Ndumbaro for inviting him to the event and said: "I enjoyed playing this event, golf is wonderful sport, I want to take this opportunity to encourage more people, especial Tanzanians to join the game for the health well-being and making friendship besides expanding business."

Jack Lungworthy, one of the participants also thanked Dunford and WFP for doing a commendable job and he (Dunford) will be missed in the country.