Tanzania: Eacj Wraps Up Inception Online Hearing

THE Appellate Division of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) has successfully concluded its inception online sessions that resumed mid-May due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the session nine cases were handled; one judgment and two rulings were delivered, one hearing and one arbitration matter.

However, three cases had to be adjourned, two of which were involving the Attorney General of the Republic of Burundi. They were adjourned due to the death of President Pierre Nkurunzinza.

In its majority judgment of four to one judges, the Court dismissed an appeal filed by the Government of Burundi challenging the decision of the First Instance Division on the election of the speaker of the fourth East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The appeal was dismissed with costs awarded to the respondent (Secretary General of East African Community (EAC) and the intervener (Mr Fred Mukasa Mbidde).

The dissenting judgement by the Vice President of the Court, Justice Liboire Nkurunziza will be delivered at a later day.

The Court also dismissed two applications filed by the Attorney General of Tanzania seeking for extension of time to file an appeal out of time, challenging the decisions of the First Instance judgment.

The judgement was in favour of the Managing Editor Mseto Newspaper and the Media Council of Tanzania over the provisions of the Tanzania Media Service Act, 2016 infringing on the right to freedom of expression respectively.

The Court struck out the notices of appeal filed due to failure by the AG to establish sufficient reasons for not filing the appeal within the 30 days as prescribed by the Court rules and awarded costs to the applicants.

"During the session, for the first time, the Court signed its rulings and judgment electronically. That is a milestone in the history of the Court that has improved the efficiency and effectiveness of the Court through digital innovations.

This has demonstrated the effectiveness of the Case Management and Recording Systems that came into effect at a time when Covid-19 pandemic has hit the workplaces globally," noted Registrar of the Court, Mr Yufnalis Okubo.

The Court has also introduced an e-filing system where litigants will be able to file their submissions electronically as provided in the new EACJ rules of 2019.

The Court is in the process of finalising live streaming of Court's proceedings to allow access to justice to all Court users interested to follow the proceedings.

The President of the Court, Justice Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, in his complimentary message, congratulated and commended the Court for their efforts that made the session a success.

"It is now clear that in whatever emergency or pandemic the rule of law shall not be compromised as far as the role of the EACJ is concerned," said the president.

His Worship Okubo thanked everyone who went an extra mile to ensure the proceedings went on smoothly and on time without any hitch for the benefits of the Community.

All the matters were brought before a bench of judges Dr Ugirashebuja, Nkurunziza, Aaron Ringera, Geoffrey Kiryabwire and Sauda Mjasiri.

Video conference proceedings of the Court are pursuant to Rules of Procedure 132 & 133 of the EACJ.