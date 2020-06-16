Namibia: State Loses Round in Cheque Theft Trial

The prosecution will not be allowed to use undercover voice recordings made by a key witness in the trial of two men charged with the theft of close to N$4 million from the Ministry of Finance 10 years ago, a judge ruled in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

The ruling, delivered by judge Nate Ndauendapo, concludes a tussle between the state and the defence that has resulted in the trial of Daniel Nghiwilepo and Cameroon-born businessman Antoine Mbok being repeatedly postponed and delayed over the past five years.

Since the defence raised an objection to recordings of conversations between Nghiwilepo and a state witness, Veronika Thomas, in April 2015, the trial has not proceeded on the merit of the charges against Mbok and Nghiwilepo.

In the ruling he delivered yesterday, Ndauendapo ordered that audio recordings made of conversations between Thomas and Nghiwilepo on 30 March 2010, 8 April 2010 and 9 April 2010, and transcripts of those recordings, are inadmissible as evidence in the trial.

Defence counsel Louis Botes, representing Nghiwilepo, argued that the Anti-Corruption Commission, which investigated the case in which Mbok and Nghiwilepo are charged, used Thomas to obtain self-incriminating evidence against Nghiwilepo.

He also claimed the ACC had an "unconstitutional and unlawful, ulterior aim" to obtain self-incriminating evidence against Nghiwilepo.

Mbok, who is charged both in his personal capacity and as a representative of the company M Finance, and Nghiwilepo pleaded not guilty to five counts of corruptly using an office or position for gratification, which is a crime under the Anti-Corruption Act, five alternative charges of theft or conspiring with another person to commit an offence of corruption, and five counts of money laundering, alternatively acquisition or possession of proceeds of unlawful activities, at the start of their trial in March 2015.

The state is alleging that five cheques which Thomas, a former clerk in the Ministry of Finance, stole from the ministry from January to March 2010 were later deposited into the bank account of M Finance, of which Mbok was the sole director at the time. The cheques had a total value of more than N$3,94 million.

Thomas was sentenced to an eight-year prison term after she admitted guilt on five counts of corruptly using an office or position for gratification in February 2012.

Testifying as a prosecution witness in the trial of Mbok and Nghiwilepo near the end of March 2015, Thomas said she stole the cheques and gave them to Nghiwilepo after he had asked her to get hold of cheques that taxpayers delivered to the finance ministry.

She also told the court she used a recording device supplied by the ACC to record conversations with Nghiwilepo when she met him after ACC investigators had questioned her about the theft of the cheques.

Thomas' testimony was interrupted by Botes' objections to the recordings. She is expected to be called back to the witness stand to continue giving evidence when the trial resumes.

Judge Ndauendapo yesterday postponed the matter to 23 November for the trial to continue.

Nghiwilepo and Mbok both remain free in the meantime.