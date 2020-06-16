South Africa: Govt Reopening of Schools - Who Decides Which Child Is Left Behind?

analysis

The directions from the Department of Basic Education, as they currently stand, leave too much latitude for individual well-resourced schools to take decisions that will be self-serving and do nothing to improve a deeply unequal system. We need unambiguous accountability, swift remedial steps and all-encompassing directions.

In the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced that all schools would reopen for Grade 7 and 12 learners on 1 June 2020. In a haphazard fashion and just hours before schools were due to open, Motshekga announced the postponement of schools reopening to 8 June 2020. This eleventh-hour decision added confusion and uncertainty to an education system already immensely burdened with inequality. In a country where the government is a strong proponent of the fundamental right to basic education for all, will no child really be left behind in their response to Covid-19?

To evaluate the Department of Basic Education's (DBE) response to the reopening of schools, it is necessary to look past the confusing public announcements and consider the much-anticipated directions published on 29 May 2020.

The directions regarding the reopening of schools and measures to address, prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19 were supplemented...