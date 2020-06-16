South Africa: Youth Day 2020 - Where Are the Voices of Young South Africans During This Pandemic?

analysis

It's about that time of the year again, when adults cram themselves into too-small school skirts, uncomfortably tight white buttoned school shirts and relive the glory days of their youth in an effort to celebrate Youth Day. But this Youth Day, I question where the voices of the youth are in the country's dialogue during this lockdown?

I wonder what the youth of the 1970s and 1980s think of the current crop of young people in South Africa? I wonder what those who protested in South African streets, those who went to jail and those who ultimately gave their lives for the Struggle, think about us, the young people of today. I wonder what they think of the generation that came after them - did they carry the baton forward to keep the flames alive for the #MustFall generation?

I wonder if that generation is proud of all the generations that came after them - the young, bright faces of a new dispensation and now, the #RhodesMustFall and #FeesMustFall generation that has re-ignited that flame? Do they smile upon us, do they admire us?

But most important, do they question us?

As a young person of colour who works in...