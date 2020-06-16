Tunisia: Road Accident in Kairouan Kills 1, Injures 14

Tunis/Tunisia — A 60-year-old farm worker died and 14 other farm workers (men and women) were injured in a road accident early on Tuesday in Tfifila city (Ain Jaloula delegation) at the level of the regional road No.99 between Kairouan city and Ouslatia city.

The accident occurred when a truck loaded with sheep collided, following a forbidden overtaking, with another light truck carrying farm workers to collect Roman at Jebel Errihane in the delegation of Ouslatia.

Two of those wounded were taken to the Ouslatia local hospital, while the remaining 12 were taken to Ibn Jazzar local hospital in Kairouan.

The injured, including 10 women and 2 men farm workers aged between 35 and 65, suffer from injuries and fractures and are receiving the necessary care at the hospital.

Their health status is stable, Ibn Jazzar Hosital Director Mokhtar Ayadi told TAP.

National Guard units in Ouslatia arrested the truck's driver as well as his companion and an investigation was initiated into the accident.