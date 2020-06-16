Namibia: Victim's Statement Obtained in Serial Rapist Case

The police have managed to obtain the statement of a five-year-old victim, who was allegedly abducted and sexually violated by a 50-year-old man last year.

During investigations, the police were allegedly having a hard time getting the victim's statement. The victim had allegedly refused to recount what transpired on 1 August 2019 when she was abducted from school, according to the State. However, during yesterday's court proceedings, prosecutor Latoya Mukumbo informed the court that the State has finally managed to obtain a statement from the victim.

"Investigations in this matter have been finalised. The victim's statement has been obtained. May the docket be resubmitted to the prosecutor general for decision," said Mukumbo.

Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the matter to 25 August for the prosecutor general to pronounce herself on the matter. Jeremia van Wyk, who admitted to abducting and raping the minor, has been in police custody since his arrest on 1 August 2019.

During his first appearance in the Katutura Magistrate's Court, Van Wyk gave graphic details of what he did to the child when he confessed to his crimes. The suspect, who is well known as 'Boesman', allegedly picked up the minor from her school in Khomasdal and walked with her to Katutura, where he sexually violated her. Following the sexual violation, Van Wyk went to have drinks with his friends while in the company of the victim. It is his testimony that he was highly intoxicated from the drugs and alcohol he had consumed that day.

He further testified that he only realised what he had done after the effects of the drugs and alcohol started to wear off.

The police arrested Van Wyk on 1 August 2019 following a tipoff from a member of the public who saw him in the company of the minor girl who was reported missing on that same day. The girl's picture went viral that day on social media with a short description that she was missing. After a massive search, the little girl was finally found in Van Wyk's company that evening.

According to the police, Van Wyk was released from a correctional facility two years ago, having served his sentence on charges of rape and murder.

The former convict is now charged with counts of rape and abduction with an alternative count of kidnapping for the incident.