Tunisia: World Day of African Child - Ministry of Women Reiterates Commitment to Children's Rights

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Women, Family, Children and the Elderly reiterated its commitment to the protection of the rights of the child, affirming its attachment to ensuring the necessary protection and combating all forms of threat and discrimination.

In a press release issued on the celebration of the annual World Day of the African Child on June 16 of each year, the Ministry stressed the right of the child to protection in compliance with article 20 of the Child Protection Code, calling on the various civil society components to jointly work to combat the economic exploitation of children, trafficking in persons and to put an end to violence perpetrated against the child.

The Ministry recalled Tunisia's concern to honour its commitments in accordance with the International Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), expressing its determination to further consolidate the child's rights, to ensure their protection from the various dangers and forms of discrimination and to enshrine the values of dialogue and the disseminate the culture of the child's rights.