Nigeria: Ondo Governorship - Akeredolu Meets With Buhari, Says He Has President's Support

16 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabir Yusuf

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State met with President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, after which he said he secured the president's blessing for his re-election bid.

After the meeting which held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Mr Akeredolu told journalists that he was prepared for the All Progressive Congress (APC) primaries, whether direct or indirect mode.

He said he believed he would be re-elected as he enjoys the support of the majority of Ondo residents.

Mr Akeredolu seeks a second term on the APC ticket but faces a major hurdle from some members of the party, both within and outside the state.

His candidature is allegedly opposed by an APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, who is considered the most influential APC leader in South-west Nigeria.

Mr Akeredolu's meeting with Mr Buhari comes weeks after the Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, had a similar meeting with the president, after which he also said he secured the president's support for his second term bid.

Mr Obaseki has since been disqualified by the APC and announced his resignation from the party on Tuesday.

