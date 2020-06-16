Namibia: Dr Hage Geingob Commissions COVID-19 Treatment Units

With 34 COVID-19 cases and 16 active cases, Namibia received praise from other governments and the World Health Organization for the leadership it demonstrated in containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the praise is welcomed, government is cautiously optimistic and continuously improves its readiness and response to the current outbreak. The President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency, Dr Hage Geingob commissioned two COVID-19 treatment units on 5 June 2020. One is a 9-bed high dependence unit and 6 beds for ventilation intensive care unit and the second is a 10 bed isolation facility. Both are situated at the Windhoek Central Hospital.

In his address the President emphasized the importance of protecting human life by prioritizing health of the Namibian people. The commissioning of the two COVID-19 treatment facilities 'marks another milestone in our quest to safeguard the health of Namibians', the President said. Dr . Geingob further said that " since the confirmation of the 1st case of COVID-19 on the 13 March 2020, Namibia has implemented a robust response aimed at limiting and containing the spread of the virus. This response includes the declaration of a State of Emergency, the closure of all international borders, closure of schools, universities and business, and initial lockdown of only Khomas and Erongo regions and later all 14 regions as well as wide spread social distancing mechanisms across the country." Furthermore, government availed N$ 727 million emergency budget for the health sector for the COVID -19 preparedness and response. He emphasized the commitment of government to develop suitable infrastructure to ensure sufficient capacity to treat all COVID-19 cases should there be a surge in cases.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, appreciated the President's prompt action in declaring a state of emergency and reactivating the Disaster Risk Management Committee with the first 2 cases. Under the leadership of the Dr Geingob the Military was directed to set up a medical facility at the airport as part the country's preparedness. These efforts and more are some of the critical elements to Namibia's effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the Ministry of Health and Social Services invested in capacity development and infrastructure development as part of government's response.

The Executive Director of Health and Social Services, Mr. Ben Nangombe said that similar facilities will be replicated in the country with varying bed capacity. This will include Gobabis, Opuwo, the South and Oshakati. In some places the Facilities will be complemented by other existing facilities such as in Katima Mulilo and Engela. 'The Oshakati State Hospital Ward 8 has been identified for COVID-19 purposes and will be outfitted with the necessary equipment to make provision for intensive care', Mr. Nangombe said.

The infrastructural development of the COVID-19 treatment centers in Windhoek and throughout the country was under the leadership of the case management pillar and with extensive technical support from the World Health Organization and the Centre for Disease Control. Since the first case in March, the country has successfully treated 18 cases out of 34 and have no reported deaths from COVID-19. Capacity development for case management remains a high priority for public and private health care providers.