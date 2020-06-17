Nigeria: Oshiomhole's Suspension a Relief to APC, Party Chieftain Insists

17 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah

Abuja — The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu described yesterday's suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole by an Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, as a big relief to the party.

This is coming as the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike has said that he has agreed to help his counterpart in Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to teach Oshiomhole a lesson in the state.

"I have agreed to help Obaseki teach Oshiomhole a lesson in Edo State. Oshiomhole should go and ask Amaechi how far," Wike tweeted yesterday.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Okechukwu said: "its good riddance to bad rubbish. One is vindicated, as I had maintained that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was no more a valid chairman of our great party. That out of narcissism he glossed over his valid suspension by his ward executive and with culture of impunity failed to adhere to the provisions of APC Constitution".

Okechukwu argued that a man who lost his ward, LGA and State Exco has no reason to remain chairman.

"The good thing is that his suspension will afford a golden opportunity for the leadership of our party to overhaul and reposition our great party along the core progressive tenets, as we enshrined during merger in our constitution.

"Let us be frank, and do a careful review of Adams' stewardship and take our party as a company in stock market. As MD of APC Plc and taking states controlled in 2019 as stocks; did Adams pass or fail? He failed woefully," Okechukwu added.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Bringing Charles Taylor to Trial - A Recounting by the Prosecutor

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.