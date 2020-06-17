Tanzania: The Mainland Premier League Litmus Test Results Out

IN my first column after the imposition of the sports activities suspension following the invasion in the country of the corona virus pandemic, I wrote on the importance of Mainland Premier League players adhering to the selftraining programmes they had been provided by their coaches.

In my subsequent columns, I insisted on the need for our players not only to adhere to their self-training programmes, but also to go beyond what their coaches had told them to do if they really wanted to maintain their physical and mental fitness.

To my recollection, I wrote more than five columns on the importance of our local players using the sports suspension to work on the problems they had had before the invasion of the deadly corona pandemic.

And, just when signs started to emerge over the likelihood of lifting the suspension, I once again wrote a series of columns on how players who had not undertaken their self-training programmes are going to be exposed once the premier league re-starts.

In fact, in my two last columns before the re-start of the local premier league last week, I wrote that the resumption was a litmus test on whether or not players had adhered to their selftraining programmes they had been provided by their respective coaches.

Now results of the litmus test are finally out and nothing provides us with such results than the two matches that pitted the country's arch rivals, Simba and Young Africans against Ruvu Shooting Stars and Shinyanga's Mwadui FC respectively.

In the first match in which Young Africans were playing away from home and Mwadui FC, who have a long running history of giving the former a run for their money, the visitors edged out their opponents by a lone goal. And in the second match played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Simba were held to a draw by their opponents.

You don't need to be a soccer expert to know which team between the arch soccer rivals is better than the other. Let's start with the reigning league champions, Simba. Their tie against their opponents was played at home in Dar es Salaam.

Unlike Young Africans, they did not have to travel, away from Dar es Salaam almost to the end of the country! Yet they could not make good use of the proverbial home-ground advantage. And reason? They did not simply have the right crop of the four S(strength, speed, suppleness and stamina) to deal with the welldrilled military team.

Simba's absence of the magical four S in the match is nothing but a clear sign that their players did not adhere to the self-training programmes they had been provided by their coaches during the sports lockdown. Yet this is one club whose players are better paid than players of most clubs in the local premier league.

Now let's take a glance at Young Africans. They covered by road five regions, Coast, Morogoro, Dodoma, Singida and Tabora to reach their destination, Shinyanga.

You can imagine covering five regions in our roads which you cannot compare with the best roads in the world which are Germany (autobahn) where vehicles are capable of driving 200km per hour and being expected to take on your opponents after say, two days.

It's not easy to get rid of one's fatigue in two days having covered almost 1,000km. But Young Africans did not only manage to overcome their fatigue, but they scored their first goal in the first five minutes of the match and defended it to the end of the match!

Although I did not see the match, but from the way they won the match and defended the lone goal you can guess the technical bench's techniques and tactics. They knew that their opponents are well known for loading themselves to the brim with the four S.

And that unlike them (Yanga), they were unlikely to be as good as their hosts. Young Africans decided that since they had also had a fair amount of the magical four S, they needed to ambush their hosts very early in the match in order to rob them of their confidence.

After they had successfully done that, they now sat and defended their goal through TOTAL FOOTBALL, all in attack and all in defence. Had Mwadui FC scored first in that match, Young Africans would not have won that match let alone equalised. There are therefore two lessons from Shinyanga.

Most of Young Africans players had adhered to the self-training programmes they had been provided by their technical bench. Secondly, unlike Simba, most of Young Africans players were in Dar es Salaam and their team was not only in full strength, but the players adhered the selftraining programmes they had been provided by their technical bench.

And the results they produced in Shinyinga is a testimony to that. But their arch rivals failed and the reasons is to be found in the way their players spent the sports lockdown. If Simba were to face their arch rivals today, it is not difficult to guest who would emerge victorious between the two.