Tanzania: Improvement in Marine Transport to Benefit Economic Growth

17 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has highlighted more efforts in place geared at improving Tanzanian's marine transport to benefit the country's economic growth.

In his speech for dissolving the 11th parliament in Dodoma yesterday, the President Magufuli said the government plans to construct a new ship while improving port of Karema to ply between Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)'s Kalemie port.

"This aims at promoting business to and from the DRC by ensuring that cargo meant to the country are not passing through the other countries," he said.

Other initiatives intended to improve marine transport was construction of a new ship along the Indian Ocean which would also act as a catalyst of trade with the Comoro Islands.

"I thank the Zanzibar government which has already shown the way by purchasing a new ship to ply in the region. More improvements are to come in relation to the rehabilitating different ports which are in progress," he added.

The Head of State also reminded that four ships plying in different regions and the countries of Kenya and Uganda have been repaired, some have started working.

"MV Victoria, Clarius, Butiama and the cargo ship, MV Umoja have been renovated, offering services across the lake," he added that another new ship in the name of MV Mwanza is being built, while another new ship in lake Nyasa while MV Lihemba in Lake Tanganyika continuing to offer its services in the World's deepest lake.

Tanzania has an approximately 1,440 Km Long water coastline around the Indian Ocean with three major ports of Mtwara, Tanga and Dar es Salaam. It also borders eight countries, six of which are landlocked, depending on the country's ports for cargo import and exports.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.