Tanzania: Improvement in Marine Transport to Benefit Economic Growth

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has highlighted more efforts in place geared at improving Tanzanian's marine transport to benefit the country's economic growth.

In his speech for dissolving the 11th parliament in Dodoma yesterday, the President Magufuli said the government plans to construct a new ship while improving port of Karema to ply between Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)'s Kalemie port.

"This aims at promoting business to and from the DRC by ensuring that cargo meant to the country are not passing through the other countries," he said.

Other initiatives intended to improve marine transport was construction of a new ship along the Indian Ocean which would also act as a catalyst of trade with the Comoro Islands.

"I thank the Zanzibar government which has already shown the way by purchasing a new ship to ply in the region. More improvements are to come in relation to the rehabilitating different ports which are in progress," he added.

The Head of State also reminded that four ships plying in different regions and the countries of Kenya and Uganda have been repaired, some have started working.

"MV Victoria, Clarius, Butiama and the cargo ship, MV Umoja have been renovated, offering services across the lake," he added that another new ship in the name of MV Mwanza is being built, while another new ship in lake Nyasa while MV Lihemba in Lake Tanganyika continuing to offer its services in the World's deepest lake.

Tanzania has an approximately 1,440 Km Long water coastline around the Indian Ocean with three major ports of Mtwara, Tanga and Dar es Salaam. It also borders eight countries, six of which are landlocked, depending on the country's ports for cargo import and exports.