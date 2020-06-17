Tanzania: Yanga Seek to Maintain Winning Run

YOUNG Africans will be seeking to maintain their winning momentum as they face JKT Tanzania in the Mainland Premier League match at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma today.

A win for the Jangwani Street lads will take them to 57 points same as second placed Azam FC but to leapfrog the latter, Yanga will need to win more than nine goals for them to have superior goal difference.

Yanga will be looking to record their second successive away victory after silencing Mwadui FC 1-0 at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga last Saturday.

Going into the match, Yanga Head Coach Luc Eymael said they will do their best to pocket three points from JKT Tanzania in a solo midweek top flight league fixture.

Speaking yesterday after a morning training session, Eymael said they are aware how tough their opponents are but they will do their best to record the victory.

"No team goes on the pitch with the mentality to lose or draw... we are aware that JKT Tanzania will also be searching for crucial three points. "The most important thing we need to take into consideration is the nature of the venue we will be playing. A pitch is a tool in football, meaning that if you have a good pitch, you expect to see good football," he said.

He added that his charges are now more committed than before and that spirit among his players has doubled hence the two qualities give him a belief to win the today's match.

He, however, conceded that the team's target is to do well in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), where they have directed much energy to win the cup.

"After tomorrow's (today) match, we will have at least two more games to play before playing our ASFC encounter, which is our main target," Eymael said.

On his part, JKT Tanzania Coach Abdallah Mohamed said they have done their homework well to emerge winners in today's battle.

"We have been training hard to do well in most of our remaining league matches and we want to start implementing that from tomorrow (today)," he said.

Meanwhile, the club's Acting General Secretary (GS), Simon Patrick has pledged to go abreast with the current pace and rhythm of the club as they head towards transformation.

Patrick succeeded the former GS David Ruhago, who parted ways with the club on Monday following mutual agreement between the two sides.

"It is a big honour for me to be given such key responsibilities at the club and I promise that I will do my best to go in accordance with their demands. "I know that I can do it because I believe in my abilities but the most important thing is good cooperation among all the concerned parties," he said.

However, he rejected to give more details as to why the former GS was let to go, saying the club's Executive Committee is better placed to know the reasons behind the breakup.

In a statement released by Yanga Head of information and Communication, Hassan Bumbuli said the decision was reached for the interests of the club.

On his part, the club's Mobilisation Officer Antonio Nugaz disclosed that the decision to part ways with Ruhago was reached after seeing that his pace could not match with that of the club.

"The secretariat of the club had a meeting and came up with the conclusion to release him and get someone, who can easily operate well towards successfully reaching the transformation of the club. "As for now, we should just focus on our goal to propel the club to prosperity by less talking and more action," he said.

Ruhago succeeded Thabit Kandoro in November last year. Yanga recently signed a contract with LaLiga consultant to help them in transforming the club and enable it run in modern way.

They also entered into partnership with LaLiga side Sevilla FC as a sister club whereby the Spanish side will be exchanging various skills with Yanga required to achieve the transformation process.