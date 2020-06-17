Tanzania: How Zanzibar Marked International Day of African Child

LAST week a four-year old son was severely hurt in Zanzibar after his mother burnt his hands as a punishment for allegedly stealing 1,000/-.

The incident was reported just a day before June 12, 2020- the 'World Day Against Child Labour.' Also before marking the International Day of the African Child yesterday, it was reported that a 45-year old father had defiled his three year-old daughter and another male parent impregnated a 15-year old step daughter in Pemba Island.

All the incidents including the closing of a local Quran school named 'Ridhwaa Al-Rassul' of Jang'ombe Street due to allegations that the teachers of the school abuse their students, were reported during the week when the world remembered promoting children rights.

According to the Mufti's office secretary, Sheikh Khalid Ali Mfaume, the allegations in the Quran School (best known as Madrassa) includes rape and defilement of students. He said a Madrasa teacher is alleged to have lived with a boy student for one year as his sexual partner.

The reported incidents are some of the abuse cases that prompted the government, Human/Child Rights activist to use this year's Days for children to call for more actions that will ensure all children in Zanzibar are protected.

'World Day against Child Labour (WDACL)' was marked under the theme-Covid-19: Protect Children from Child Labour, now more than ever!' while the International Day of the African Child (DAC) was celebrated with the theme 'Access to a Child-Friendly Justice System in Africa' as adopted by the African Union Executive Council, during its 34th Ordinary session.

Since 1991, the Day of the African Child has been celebrated on June 16 to commemorate those killed during the Soweto Uprising in South Africa, and to recognise the courage of the students who marched for their right to an education.

The Isles Minister responsible for children and women affairs, Dr Maudline Cyrus Castico said in a statement that the the International Day of African Child is also an opportunity to raise awareness for the need to protect children from any abuse and improve their education.

"Every child needs care, love, and freedom to play. We all, at family level, society, and national level must work for the development of children," the Minister said adding that the government had taken several measures to ensure children live peacefully.

She said few irresponsible parents and some members of the society are still abusing children and that they must be exposed and prosecuted. The District Commissioner for Micheweni District in Pemba, Salama Mbarouk Khatib, says they have recording success in eliminating child labour.

She said before Covid-19 the number of children who returned to school from activities such as production of building gravels by breaking stones, fishing and cloves picking, was high.

She gave no statistics. SOS children village in Zanzibar also organised some events to promote the rights of children and drum for 'Access to a Child-Friendly Justice System in Africa' a theme for this year's Day for African Child.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) says that almost one in ten of all children worldwide are in child labour, but the number of children in child labour has declined by 94 million since 2000, the rate of reduction slowed by two-thirds in recent years.

Target 8.7 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals calls for an end to child labour in all its forms by 2025 but with the coronavirus pandemic threatening the world economy and social stability, children are in a greater risk of facing difficult circumstances that forces them into work.

The ILO says the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic effects have had a huge impact on the lives of millions, and children are often the worst affected. Covid-19 crisis has pushed thousands of vulnerable children into child labour, according United Nations and this year.

A joint ILO-UNICEF paper on the impact of Covid-19 on child labour, says children around the world are routinely engaged in paid and unpaid forms of work that are not harmful to them.

However, they are classified as child labourers when they are either too young to work, or are involved in hazardous activities that may compromise their physical, mental, social or educational development. In the developing countries, slightly more than one in four children (ages 5 to 17) are engaged in labour that is considered detrimental to their health and development.

Africa ranks highest among regions both in the percentage of children in child labour. Millions more children risk being pushed into child labour as a result of the Covid-19 crisis , which could lead to the first rise in child labour after 20 years of progress, according to a new brief from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and UNICEF.

"As the pandemic wreaks havoc on family incomes, without support, many could resort to child labour. Social protection is vital in times of crisis, as it provides assistance to those who are most vulnerable," says ILO Director-General, Mr Guy Ryder.

Integrating child labour concerns across broader policies for education, social protection, justice, labour markets, and international human and labour rights makes a critical difference." According to the brief, Covid-19 could result in a rise in poverty and therefore to an increase in child labour as households use every available means to survive.

Some studies show that a one percentage point rise in poverty leads to at least a 0.7 percent increase in child labour in certain countries.

"In times of crisis, child labour becomes a coping mechanism for many families. As poverty rises, schools close and the availability of social services decreases, more children are pushed into the workforce," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore adding "As we re-imagine the world post-Covid-19, we need to make sure that children and their families have the tools they need to weather similar storms in the future. Quality education, social protection services and better economic opportunities can be game changers."