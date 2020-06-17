Tanzania: Formulate Policy for MPs On Loans' Payments, Analysts

ECONOMISTS and political analysts have pushed for formulation of a special strategy that will guide Members of Parliament in seeking and paying back loans amid revelation that a number of lawmakers are heavily indebted.

In April this year, Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, noted that some legislators were heavily indebted, creating fears that they could not be able to pay back the loans.

In the disturbing disclosure, the speaker expressed fears that if the legislators would be able to pay back their debts within few months remaining, majority would still be guaranteed big loans. As the 11th Parliament dissolved yesterday in preparation for the next general election, Mzumbe University Economics, Professor Prosper Ngowi, said that legislators should be trained in financial management.

"Financial management is a discipline by itself. The problem is not getting loans as there are financial institutions like credit reference bureau that monitors, who to be loaned. The matter rises on knowing when, how, why, and where to take a loan as well as setting strategies on how to pay back."

He reiterated that what is needed is creating awareness to the MPs on the education that entails taking loans, because this will assist them in servicing their loans on time.

On his part, a University of Dodoma (UDOM) Lecturer, Dr Paul Lousulie explained that for some time, some civil servants have been taking loans only to juggle on payment from the salary or plump allowances, and this allows them to squeeze and easily service payback.

He further said that when the fifth phase government ascended to power, numerous changes were introduced including reduction in allowances, and this in turn reduced their financial muscles, adding: "With the situation some MPs with no other sources of income, must fail and have trouble servicing their loans... that is why, in this sense, it is important to put in place a control in the legislators' loans."

Speaking to the 'Daily News' in a telephone interview, Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu), Political Science, Professor Gaudence Mpangala said that the government has created an environment, where MPs get loans with the belief that they will be able to service them before end of their terms.

Explaining that many, who underestimate the payment strategy hence find themselves with a load of responsibilities, equally become bigger expenditures than their income, and heavily indebted.

"There is a need of putting in place a system that will control taking loans, as well as direct the rate and duration on how it is to be paid," advised the don.

Prof Mpangala asserted that minimizing costs could also help in the situation, citing a situation where an MP owns expensive cars for status rather than income.

In the April parliament session, Speaker Ndugai said that by being over-indebted, a legislator loses merits and status of being a public leader.

Mr Ndugai was speaking after the parliament overwhelmingly passed the Prime Minister's Office budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year, saying that all payments will be made including gratuities and that MPs should get ready to collect their cash.

However, he noted that he was afraid majority were likely to walk out of the building empty-handed or with a little amount of cash, since they are indebted.

"I am afraid most of you will get too little or even nothing because you have already spent the cash in the form of loans, so we need to be prepared psychologically," he said as he requested them to make prior self-calculations so that they understand what was likely to happen in the months ahead.

"We are all leaders here, for those who have too many debts that cannot be paid, they are likely to be disqualified from leadership races" he warned.