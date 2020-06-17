Nigeria: Up-Close - the 10 Passengers On Naira Marley's Controversial Flight to Abuja

Kemi Busari/Premium Times
Naira Marley (file photo)
16 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Details have emerged on the identities of the 10 passengers on board the controversial flight taken by singer Naira Marley to Abuja for a concert at the weekend.

The names are contained in the flight manifest, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday.

This newspaper reported how the flight and the concert attended by the singer in Abuja became subjects of controversies across Nigeria in recent days.

Trouble began when clips of Naira Marley's performance were shared on Twitter with the singer performing amid an enthusiastic crowd in Abuja at the weekend.

The federal government has suspended the aviation company, Executive Jets Services, which flew Naira Marley and his crew to Abuja.

The captain of the flight was sanctioned for allegedly providing false information.

The company has apologised, saying the firm mistook the singer for Nigeria's works and housing minister, Babatunde Fashola, who bears a similar name.

The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) in its reaction sealed off the Jabi Lake mall for violating Covid-19 restriction orders.

Manifest Details

Details on the manifest have shown that there were 10 individuals on the flight. They include: Adewunmi Segun, Chinonso Opara, Fashola Babatunde, Fashola Adeshina and Adeyeye Tobi.

Others are Micheal Opeyemi, Idowu Emmanuel, Seyi Awonuga, Wisdom Intoto, and Abayomi Akin.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES earlier on Tuesday, the chief executive of the aviation firm, Sam Iwu, reiterated his earlier position that he was contacted by an agent and mistook the client for 'Babatunde Fashola', the Minister of Works and Housing. Surprisingly, he said, the client turned out to be Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola.

Mr Iwu had earlier said the firm was tricked into flying a "bunch of useless people".

Although Naira Marley has not replied to PREMIUM TIMES' messages seeking his side of the story, he has posted a few things to clarify some concerns raised by his fans in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

The singer wrote: "The cost of living working-class/middle-class is too high. The fact that the Almighty has blessed you, shouldn't make u look down on anyone! Mr executive jet calling us useless is not only defamation but oppressive. The statement by the CEO is arrogant and silly. #NobodyIsUseless"

In another tweet, he seemed to explain the confusion over his identity, as stated by the aviation company.

The singer said while he is 'Fashola Azeez', his brother's name is 'Babatunde Fashola'.

"Lool they asked for our names on the jet though and looooooooool ur pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too.. my name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brothers name is moshood babatunde fashola and u was begging me to tag y'all," he tweeted.

He also posted clips of himself admonishing the enthusiastic crowds to return to their cars, ostensibly in compliance with the precautions put in place by the concert organisers.

Marlians till I die pic.twitter.com/Eyxb9lA3mL

- nairamarley (@officialnairam1) June 16, 2020

