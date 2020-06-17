Malawi: Mutharika to Use Chopper to Wrap Up Campaign

President Peter Mutharika is going into campaign trail after staying put at hilltop Sanjika Palace strategizing and now is going for swing votes that will see him addressing five rallies in two days.

President Mutharika: Final leg of campaign

This is unprecedented for Mutharika who many of his supporters felt was uninterested with the fresh presidential elections slated for next week Tuesday.

According to a program released on Tuesday , Mutharika will travel to Lilongwe on Wednesday by road stopping at Ntcheu for a rally at noon before addressing another rally at Biwi Triangle in the Capital.

On Thursday, Mutharika will ride on a Chopper for Mzimba where he will address a rally at Mzimba Boma at 11 o'clock before flying to Chitipa Boma where he will address an rally at 2 o'clock.

He will address a final rally at Karonga Boma at 4pm.

Insiders said Mutharika is targeting swing voters to seal his reelection in the fresh presidential elections that are happening next week.

Mutharika is expected to hold one final rally on Saturday at the close of the campaign period.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares