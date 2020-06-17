Tanzania: Mafia Tourism Expo Week in Pipeline

COAST Region Authority has expressed determination to expand tourism activities in Mafia Island by introducing 'Mafia Island Tourism Exhibition Week' which will pave way for advertising tourism attractions in the island and improve economy.

Regional Commissioner (RC), Eng. Evarist Ndikilo said during a recent meeting with tourism stakeholders in the district that the exhibitions are expected to take place in the district in August this year by involving tourism stakeholders from within and outside the island whereby all districts in Coast Region which have tourism attractions will participate.

"I am taking this opportunity to inform all tourism stakeholders that we are intending to uplift tourism sector in Mafia island", he said. Eng. Ndikilo said security situation in Mafia district is good.

He also went on to add that the district is free from Coronavirus.

"I have just visited Kirongwe health centre which was used for treating patients with Covid-19. The centre had five patients and the good news is that they all recovered and discharged. As we are speaking, there is no Coronavirus case in this district ".

Transport challenge which the district faced has been resolved into large extent since when a private owned ferry known as Captain One started operating from Nyamisati port in Rufiji to the island.

Meanwhile, the government funded ferry worth sum of 5.3bn/-is in final touches and will launch its safaris to and from the island early next month, he added.

"Having the two ferries operating to and from the island will open doors for tourism, agriculture, fishing, business and other sectors in the island, which will be fulfilling government's vision for the people in the island", he added.

He concluded by asking tourism stakeholders and residents in Mafia island to get ready and be able to fully participate in the coming tourism exhibitions.

For their part, tourism stakeholders asked for the environment at Utende beaches to be improved as well as reducing revenue cost for entering Marine Park which stands at 25 dollars per person.

Mafia Island is well known for its unique tourist attractions including unspoiled beaches, historical remains, clear ocean water and attractive diving sites as well as dozens of rare types of fish including Whale Shark or "papa potwe".

While in Mafia District, the RC had time to inspect various development projects and held a meeting with Chole villagers.