Tanzania: Technology Raises Efficiency in Parliament Proceedings

THE 11th Parliament has revolutionized the debating chamber from the traditional way of operating using papers to paperless, thanks to e-Parliament system adoption.

The main idea behind the e‑Parliament is to establish a fully digital legislative text production chain that supports Members of Parliament (MPs) legislative activities and saves drafting (or reception of external documents) to translation, and in turn provide verified and translated parliamentary texts with information dissemination systems.

The e‑Parliament concept has four main components and includes people (users and beneficiaries such as MPs, staff, public, etc.) and process (the underlying parliamentary or democratic functions that are being supported or transformed).

Others are architecture (the infrastructure, hardware and software required to instantiate the transformation) and data (the information and documents created, stored, transmitted and shared).

However, the 17th meeting last year wrote history in terms of the conduct of the Parliament businesses, where legislators were treated to another new culture of using tablets instead of bundles of papers on their desks.

In the past, one would witness Parliament officials traversing the debating chamber from one desk to another, distributing documents such as papers to the legislators.

It was a common sight to see bundles of paper on each of the legislator's desks.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai in September last year officially announced transition of Parliament towards digitized operations.

He said that Parliament has embarked on paperless operations in the debating chamber as part of its efforts to embrace electronic development.

Since last year, documents like order papers are no longer being printed. Instead, the documents are sent electronically through WhatsApp and email addresses to all MPs to enable them efficiently follow up on the Bunge sessions.

All MPs have been given tablets as working tools at this digital era of Parliament sessions. The Tanzanian Parliament was the only in East Africa that was still entertaining papers.

Parliamentary Clerk, Stephen Kigaigai said the move will save the government money that used to go to printing and photocopying documents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Kigaigai said parliament used to prepare up to 500 copies in documents to be used in its business, but now they will be less than 10.

The Parliament said the decision of sending the documents electronically would see it reducing printing expenses from 1.2bn/- to 200m/- .

Parliament spent 900m/- to purchase 450 tablets for the legislators last year. However, the National Assembly requested relevant ministries to bring with them some paper documents for record purposes for use in the library.

Tanzania's parliament becomes the latest in East Africa to adopt use of technology to enhance efficiency and reduce spending.

Neighbouring Kenya issued MPs with iPads early last year in a move expected to save the country 15 million Kenyan shillings ($150,000; £116,000) a year in printing and photocopying costs.

Parliaments around the world have begun to harness ICT tools to improve their efficiency as institutions.

The level of development obviously varies, and most systems are being constantly updated and modified as technology advances.

It is the parliaments with the technological capacity and resources to devote to the adaptation of existing administrative and information systems that have made most progress in this regard.