Tanzania: Discriminating Albinos Is Communal Anathema

WHEN I was in Standard Two at Bungo Primary School in Morogoro, I met a pupil with albinism. I was very proud to meet him because he was charming, intelligent and industrious. My father was then transferred to Dar es Salaam and thereafter to Mwanza so we lost communication with the genius.

After so many years, we met in Dar es Salaam, I was very happy and we had a memorial moment. I learnt a lot from him and I wonder where he is now. Albinism is a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited difference present at birth.

In almost all types of albinism, both parents must carry the gene for it to be passed on, even if they do not have albinism themselves. The condition is found in both sexes regardless of ethnicity and in all countries of the world.

Albinism results in a lack of pigmentation (melanin) in the hair, skin and eyes, causing vulnerability to the sun and bright light. As a result, almost all people with albinism are visually impaired and are prone to developing skin cancer. There is no cure for the absence of melanin that is central to albinism.

While numbers vary, it is estimated that in North America and Europe 1 in every 17,000 to 20,000 people have some form of albinism. The condition is much more prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa, with estimates of 1 in 1,400 people being affected in Tanzania and prevalence as high as 1 in 1,000 reported for select populations in Zimbabwe and for other specific ethnic groups in Southern Africa.

The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution in 2013 calling for the prevention of attacks and discrimination against persons with albinism. Moreover, in response to the call from civil society organisations advocating to consider persons with albinism as a specific group with particular needs that require special attention, the Council created the mandate of the Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism.

In June 2015, the Human Rights Council appointed Ms Ikponwosa Ero as the first Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism. Last week-end, the World marked International Albinism Awareness Day, where stakeholders discussed new and urgent challenges facing people with albinism due to Covid-19. Under the Same Sun (UTSS), a non-government organisation that supports people with albinism (PWA), In many parts of Africa, people with albinism are misunderstood, mistreated and even attacked or killed.

Under The Same Sun helps people with albinism overcome often deadly discrimination through education and advocacy so that can take their rightful place in every level of society. Due to Covid-19, they are providing safe shelter, schooling, and support to over 50 of our students with albinism whose boarding schools have been shuttered and have no homes to return to.

"Fighting Discrimination, We know that economic hardship often drives desperate people to superstitions or traditional 'charms' in search of good fortune, which in turn contributes to violence against people with albinism as their body parts are seen as talismans of luck. With Covid-19 sweeping across Africa, there is concern that cure-seekers, fearful of the pandemic, may be further incentivised to turn to the black market in search of protection" notes the organisation report.

It has also called on community members and law enforcers to continue protecting people with albinism before, during and after the forthcoming election. The call comes as the world today commemorates the sixth International Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD) under the theme 'Made to shine' chosen to celebrate the achievements and successes of People With Albinism (PWA), worldwide. It is also a call to stand in solidarity with people with albinism through their challenges.

"Elections have been associated with killings and attacks to PWA but we believe that our society has now transformed and we expect to hear no attack in this election year, thus we expect the community will continue to be the first eye and offer security in their neighbourhoods," reads in part a press statement by UTSS.

It further encouraged PWA across the country to take their rightful place and their right to vote and to be voted for in various positions, political parties should also give opportunities for them to participate and contest in various posts. The general public is urged to give chances and vote for PWA who will contest in various positions.

UTSS has acknowledged government intervention in many aspects to ensure the community is well informed on issues related to albinism. According to its report, there is a reduction of physical attacks against PWA in terms of killings, murders, mutilations, kidnapping, hence improvements in safety and security of PWA in the country which was not the case in the last decade. This has enabled PWA in the country to at least feel confident and speak with upright faces.

Historically IAAD was proclaimed by the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2014 . It is a fact and publicly known that PWA faces multiple forms of discrimination worldwide because the condition is deeply misunderstood both socially and medically. The physical appearance of PWA is often the object of erroneous beliefs and myths influenced by superstition, which fosters their marginalisation and social exclusion.

This leads to various forms of stigma, discrimination, and even murder and killings-to mention a few. In some communities, wrong beliefs and myths influenced by superstition put safety, security and lives of PWA at constant risk.

The United Nations Human Rights Council, therefore, adopted this resolution calling for the prevention of attacks and discrimination against PWA; and hence, working for their inclusion in the mainstream society.

Moreover, in response to this call, UTSS and other civil society organisations continuously advocate for considering PWA as a specific group with particular needs that require special attention. "Made To Shine" is the theme for this year's International Albinism Awareness Day. The theme was chosen to celebrate the achievements and successes of persons with albinism worldwide.

It is also a call to stand in solidarity with people with albinism through their challenges. In this unprecedented time, people with albinism continue to suffer all types of human rights violations. Recently, in some countries, they have been branded "Corona" or "Covid-19" in an attempt to scapegoat them for the pandemic.

Killings, attacks, bullying, dehumanising stigma and discrimination continue against people with albinism. Yet on this day, we are reminded that in spite of these horrific practices, people with albinism continue to defy odds, overcome hurdles and face up to injustices with resilience.

Today, we stand together with people with albinism all over the world in their fight to live a life that is free of stigma, discrimination, fear and violence. A world where they are made to shine.