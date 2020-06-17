Tanzania: Magufuli Promises to Reinforce Sports in Next Five Years

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has said the government will reinforce the development of sports, culture and entertainment in the next five years.

President Magufuli said this when addressing the final session of the Parliamentary meeting in Dodoma.

He said that sports, culture and entertainment has done the tremendous job in promoting the country's image abroad while entertaining.

The President also said the sector has contributed the country economy in the past years whereby in 2018, the sector increased for 13.7 percent while last year the sector become the third with 11.2 percent respectively.

"I would like to commend all Bongo Flava artistes, actors and athletes for the development," said President Magufuli.

President Magufuli also congratulated the national soccer team (Taifa Stars) for qualifying in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals held in Cairo, Egypt.

Also Read

English Premier League chief urges fans to 'stay away'

The Bernard Morrison tongue twister at Yanga continues

Winger Morrison misses Yanga trip to Shinyanga

"Taifa Stars players did the best to qualify for the Afcon finals. I commend the players. But also there were other athletes who shone in the past five years in boxing and athletics, I commend them all," said President Magufuli.

Apart from Taifa Stars, runners like Alphonce Simbu, Failuna Matanga who shone in various competitions and qualify for the Olympic Games.

Professional boxer, Hassan Mwakinyo won on technical knockout (TKO) in the second round in September 8, 2018. The boxer was later ranked among 15 boxers out of the 1,917 in the boxrec.