Nigeria: 2020 UTME - JAMB Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Candidates sitting for the JAMB exam at Government Secondary School Apo Abuja (file photo).

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed the best candidates in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME).

In JAMB's 2020 policy meeting document seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the candidates scored between 352 and 365 in their UTME.

Two candidates from Anambra State outshone others with 365 and 363 scores, respectively.

They were followed by a candidate from Edo State with 359 while two candidates from Ekiti made the list on the fourth and fifth positions, scoring 358 and 356 respectively.

Another two candidates from Delta also scored 359 and 352 respectively.

Other states that appeared on the list are Ekiti, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Kwara, Oyo, and Ogun states.

Out of the 13 listed candidates, two scored 359, two, 355, while four candidates scored 352.

"They are 10 in number and if you notice, some of the candidates scored the same mark and they are (tied) on the same position," the spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, said.

Here are the names of the candidates and their scores as released:

1) Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes -365

2) Nwobi Okwuchukwu David - 363

3) Ojuba Mezisashe Shalom - 359

3) Elikwu, Victor Chukwuemeka - 359

5) Adebola Oluwatobi Paul - 358

6) Gboyega Oluwatobiloba Enoch - 356

7) Ojo Samuel Oluwatobi - 355

7) Utulu, Jebose George - 355

9) Osom Akan Awesome - 353

10) Akakabota Fejiro Simeon - 352

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

10) Ogundele Favour Jesupemi - 352

10) Alatise Monsurah Bisola. - 352

10) Adelaja Oluwasemilore Daniel - 352

UTME JAMB Top Performing candidates 2020

All 10 candidates applied to study engineering courses, ranging from Industrial Production, Mechanical, Civil, Computer to Electrical Engineering.

Four will attend the University of Lagos, two each will attend Covenant University, Obafemi Awolowo University and University of Ilorin. One will go to Kwara State University.

The 2020 UTME examination started on March 14 and ended March 21 in its accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

A total number of 1,949,983 candidates wrote the 2020 UTME examination.

The board conducts entrance Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities.