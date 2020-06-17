Angola: COVID-19 - Hotel Units Called to Redouble Measures

Malanje — Hotel, restaurant and similar units in northern Malanje have been urged to redouble preventive measures against covid-19, in line with guidelines contained in the Presidential Decree that declared the State of Calamity in the country.

This standing was explained on Monday by the director of the Provincial Office of Culture, Tourism, Youth and Sports, Fernandes Cristóvão, during a meeting with the economic operators of the sector, with aim to assess the impact of covid-19 in the hotel and tourism sectors.

According to Fernandes Cristóvão, the measures imposed by the government determine that hotel units must have a room for guests suspected of being infected with covid-19.

These units, he said, should report to the Provincial Pandemic Response Commission to take measures culminating in lockdown of the establishment and others to prevent the spread of the disease.

He also called on the managers of the establishments to find mechanisms for maintaining the workforce, despite the fact that the income has been reduced during this period.