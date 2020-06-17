Angola: Luanda Governor Prioritizes More Work

Luanda — The newly appointed governor of Luanda province, Joana Lina, without making immediate promises for her term, called on staff for a greater commitment to working in order to find solutions for local problems.

The provincial governor, who was speaking to the press at the end of a three-day field assessment visit to the municipality of Viana, said the main problems of the capital of the country have been identified, namely water, electricity supply, social and administrative infrastructure, disorganized construction and drainage ditches.

As for the situation of ravines spread in various areas of the municipality, Joana Lina said that the matter is part of a package from the Ministry of Construction and other entities linked to the matter.

On Saturday, the governor was introduced to the staff of Viana municipality, before visiting Zango municipal hospital, which is struggling with the lack of oxygen to care for patients.

Viana municipality is composed of six urban districts.