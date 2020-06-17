Angola: People Urged to Take Preventive Measures Against Malaria

Dundo — The health authorities of the eastern Lunda Norte province have urged the population not to neglect prevention measures against malaria and other diseases because of COVID- 19.

Speaking to ANGOP on the epidemic state of the province, the head of the Public Health department, Filomena Simão, called on people to drink treated water, the use of mosquito nets and regular testing for early diagnosis of the malaria disease.

As prevention measures, she encouraged the elimination of water holes, paying attention to empty tires and bottles, since they are creators of mosquito that causes malaria.

Without revealing comparative data, the health official reported that in the first quarter of this year the province registered 255 deaths out of a total of 88,379 positive cases of malaria.

The number of deaths is of concern of the authorities, she said, underscoring the need to strengthen prevention measures both by citizens and the authorities.

To reverse the situation, hospital units are being reinforced with anti-malarial drugs, and awareness-raising campaigns, distribution of mosquito-nets and staff training are also being intensified.