Angola: Local Administrations Urged to Create Conditions in Schools

16 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Education and health officials in Luanda were urged Monday to create health and hygienic conditions at schools in this phase of fight against covid-19 pandemic.

According to the governor of Luanda, Joana Lina, who was speaking at the opening of the first phase of the training action on preventive measures against covid-19, promoted by the Provincial Offices of Education and Health, the authorities of each municipality should mobilize the necessary resources to create biosafety conditions.

The governor said she believes that this work should also contribute to the establishment of a dynamic school system and that it should not be reduced to hand washing, de-worming and vaccination campaigns, but the promotion of health surveillance and community health education at schools.

Classes were suspended at the end of March due to the threat of proliferation of the new coronavirus, which has already infected 140 patients in Angola and killed six.

According to the Ministry of Education's readjusted schedule, the first quarter of the reopening of schools runs from 13 July to 28 August and the second from 31 August to 31 December.

From that period on, the school year, which would last 180 days, will be shortened to 126 days, due to Covid-19.

The government has also determined the adjustment of the assessment system following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools will have to reduce the number of pupils per class, with classrooms being divided into two, with two and a half hours of lessons per group.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.