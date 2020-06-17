Angola: Local Administrations Urged to Create Conditions in Schools

Luanda — Education and health officials in Luanda were urged Monday to create health and hygienic conditions at schools in this phase of fight against covid-19 pandemic.

According to the governor of Luanda, Joana Lina, who was speaking at the opening of the first phase of the training action on preventive measures against covid-19, promoted by the Provincial Offices of Education and Health, the authorities of each municipality should mobilize the necessary resources to create biosafety conditions.

The governor said she believes that this work should also contribute to the establishment of a dynamic school system and that it should not be reduced to hand washing, de-worming and vaccination campaigns, but the promotion of health surveillance and community health education at schools.

Classes were suspended at the end of March due to the threat of proliferation of the new coronavirus, which has already infected 140 patients in Angola and killed six.

According to the Ministry of Education's readjusted schedule, the first quarter of the reopening of schools runs from 13 July to 28 August and the second from 31 August to 31 December.

From that period on, the school year, which would last 180 days, will be shortened to 126 days, due to Covid-19.

The government has also determined the adjustment of the assessment system following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools will have to reduce the number of pupils per class, with classrooms being divided into two, with two and a half hours of lessons per group.