Nigeria: Bundesliga - Nigerian Striker Set to Miss Crucial Games After Clash of Heads

16 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

There is nothing that supersedes being alive and that would definitely be the consolation for Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi who is set to miss upcoming crucial games for his German club Mainz.

As announced by his club, Awoniyi will most likely miss the next two Bundesliga games after sustaining a serious injury in Sunday's home clash against Augsburg.

The Nigerian striker was involved in a clash of heads with Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai in the 17th minute of Sunday's encounter before awkwardly crashing on the pitch.

Awoniyi who was rushed to the University hospital in Mainz after the near-death experience admitted he was at a loss of what fully transpired.

"The last thing I can remember from this scene is how I hit the ball with my head, after that, I passed out.

"It was difficult for me on the pitch to regain consciousness and really awake. And it also took a little while before I could remember everything. But I feel much better now." Awoniyi told Mainz's official website.

The former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles star is expected to first miss Wednesday's match against Borussia Dortmund and then Werder Bremen on Saturday, according to Mainz Sporting Director, Rouven Schroder.

Awoniyi added: "Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team on the pitch in Dortmund, but I will support them as much as I can."

Mainz are battling relegation as they are only three points above the drop zone with 31 points from as many matches.

Awoniyi has scored once in 12 league appearances for the Mainz this season but he is already getting more playing compared to what it used to be.

However, Sunday's development may be a setback for Awoniyi who lately has been making inroads at Mainz with Sunday's outing his fourth successive start for the club.

